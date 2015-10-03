 
‘Zinhle can’t raise two kids’ – #AccordingToCassper

Citizen reporter
Cassper Nyovest. Image: Facebook

Rapper Cassper Nyovest is trending again.

The only difference is that he didn’t release a diss track against AKA like on Friday. Tweeps just seem to find the Cassper name topical, and wouldn’t finish a day without mentioning it.

Under hashtag #AccordingToCassper, tweeps tweeted about what appears to be a ridicule on Cassper’s world-views.

On Friday, Cassper released a diss-track aimed at AKA. This comes after AKA released a diss track, Composure, aimed at Cassper.

In his diss-track, Dust2Dust, Cassper went as far as mentioning that Zinhle dumped AKA in public and he doesn’t blame her. “Zinhle left you in public and I don’t blame you sis, they say its nearly impossible to raise two kids,” Cassper said. “Let’s tell them how JR wrote Congratulate, what do you know about ‘Vula Boot’ you only wrote three bars,” said Cassper.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z_js98TCD6w

Here’s a compilation of trending tweets now: 

https://twitter.com/ApindaX/status/650300733678555136

 

