‘Zinhle can’t raise two kids’ – #AccordingToCassper

The only difference is that he didn’t release a diss track against AKA like on Friday. Tweeps just seem to find the Cassper name topical, and wouldn’t finish a day without mentioning it.

Under hashtag #AccordingToCassper, tweeps tweeted about what appears to be a ridicule on Cassper’s world-views.

On Friday, Cassper released a diss-track aimed at AKA. This comes after AKA released a diss track, Composure, aimed at Cassper.

In his diss-track, Dust2Dust, Cassper went as far as mentioning that Zinhle dumped AKA in public and he doesn’t blame her. “Zinhle left you in public and I don’t blame you sis, they say its nearly impossible to raise two kids,” Cassper said. “Let’s tell them how JR wrote Congratulate, what do you know about ‘Vula Boot’ you only wrote three bars,” said Cassper.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z_js98TCD6w

Here’s a compilation of trending tweets now:

#AccordingtoCassper, if you don't twitpic your home,you're homeless. — Wayde (@Mefied) October 3, 2015

#AccordingtoCassper if you finish matric you won't make it in life. — Thato Segoe (@JeSuis_XCVII) October 3, 2015

https://twitter.com/ApindaX/status/650300733678555136

#AccordingToCassper A typical show with approximately 20 000 people means you Africas best rapper. — Mxolisi Nene. (@Mxolisi_Nene) October 3, 2015

Dropping out of school IS the key to success #AccordingtoCassper — Speed Point Ngcobo (@ZeeRight) October 3, 2015

This #AccordingToCassper is the reason why he's the only hip hop artist on platinum — 夏克·泰勒 (@ShaqBlaqSwagg) October 3, 2015

#AccordingtoCassper if your watch is not a Rolex,it can't tell time. — Wayde (@Mefied) October 3, 2015