DJ Zinhle opens up about life, love and her Legit range

Zinhle has become a household name in South Africa and her DJ school helped cement her reputation. ‘I realised there’s a real gap in the market. So I teamed up with my friend Nomdeni Mdaki and we decided to formalise training and make it strictly for women, because there’s such a shortage of female DJs.” She explains.

This year Zinhle began talks with Legit about launching her own fashion range. “I’ve been deejaying for Legit since 2008, when Bonang Matheba’s range was launched I’d play at their events. I knew I wanted a range of my own one day.” She explains.

Her fashion range includes a clothing line and a range of watches. While her status sees in her the public eye, as for her private life, she claims to keep it private.

“I’m a private person and always have been. I’m also working towards being an inspirational brand, and the best way to do that is through my work. I can strive to be perfect professionally, but I can’t guarantee that in my personal life. I also don’t see how anyone would be inspired by who I am dating.” She tells City Press.

‘I don’t have industry pals or celebrity friends. My two closest friends have been in my life forever; I’ve known Nomdeni for 16 years and Masego since university…” she adds.

DJ Zinhle’s range for Legit is in stores now.

