Celebrities 14.10.2013 04:57 pm

Da L.E.S not ready for a baby

Da Les. Image courtesy of Facebook.com

Rapper Da L.E.S. is apparently despondent about his forthcoming status as baby daddy because he feels it’s going to negatively affect his career.

News that the artist is expecting a baby broke in September, but while his girlfriend, Aurea Alexander, is thrilled and positively glowing, sources claim that Da L.E.S is really miserable.

The rapper, real name Leslie Mampe, has accepted his duties as a father, though, and Aurea is currently living with him at his mother’s house in Bryanston.

Speaking to the Sunday Sun, a source said: “He’s still young and dreams of becoming a super star.

“No doubt Leslie will love his child, but I think his issue is that he’d have loved to wait and plan things properly because his star is rising and he’s currently one of the most loved and highly-placed artists in SA.”

The couple’s relationship is apparently also rocky, so much so that they are sleeping in separate bedrooms. “I’m not sure whether it’s because she’s preggies or it’s their arrangement,” claimed another insider.

Born in Washington DC to South African parents studying in the States, Da L.E.S moved to SA when his parents returned in 1993. He kicked off his rapping career alongside Ishmael ‘Ish’ Morabe and Bongani ‘Bongz’ Fassie in 2007, as one part of hip hop trio Jozi, who broke onto the music scene with the very popular album ‘Muthaland Crunk’.

Now a solo artist, Da L.E.S. released his latest album, ‘Mandela Money’, in September.

TEAMtalk Media

