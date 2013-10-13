 
Celebrities 13.10.2013

Oprah to visit SA

Oprah Winfrey.Image courtesy of WikiMedia Commons.

Oprah Winfrey will be making her way to South Africa next week as she and ‘O, The Oprah Magazine’ will be hosting a full-day event, called O You!

‘O, The Oprah Magazine’ will take over Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg for a full-day event dedicated to giving attendees the tools, inspiration and encouragement to make the most of their lives.

Oprah will headlining the event and productivity consultant Julie Morgenstern, author and radio personality Redi Tlhabi and change expert Ariane de Bonvoisin will share strategies, insights and inspiration.

“We are extremely excited to host Ms. Winfrey in South Africa again,” says O’s editor, Samantha Page. “We’re expecting an estimated 6,000 attendees at this day-long event, which will include an incredible line-up of experts and speakers.”

“I truly believe that there is no aha! moment bigger or more significant than the second you realise that your life is filled with possibility – and that is what O You! is all about.” She adds.

O You! will take place on 14 October 2013.

TEAMtalk Media

