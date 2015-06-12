 
menu
Celebrities 12.6.2015 02:39 pm

The Instagram look Louw-Down

Francois Louw
The Louw Down. Picture: Supplied.

The Louw Down. Picture: Supplied.

Beauty and image consultant Francois Louw has taken a look at what our local schlebs have been posting on Instagram this week and has given us the inside scoop on what’s hot, and what’s not.

Ayanda Thabethe

Don’t you just love this look? Chic, yet simple. What makes it great? The fabric of this dress is so on trend at the moment. It is a very ‘stiff’ kind of fabric, that will look great creased or ironed. Great for women on the move. Simple accessories make this stand out from the rest.

Ayanda Thabethe. Picture: Instagram

Ayanda Thabethe. Picture: Instagram

Roxy Burger

I really like the combination of the two fabrics on this top. Lace is in and soft fabrics too, and the combination works great together! Where did you get this top girl? Shoes are sexy, I just need a thin belt with those skinnys…

Roxy Burger. Picture: Instagram

Roxy Burger. Picture: Instagram

Pearl Thusi

Our Pearl is always the epitome of stylish and sexy. These kinds of prints are great to wear for the next few seasons. We call them futuristic digital prints… One tip, if your outfit is so dramatic, go a little lighter on the eye make-up.

Pearl Thusi. Picture: Instagram

Pearl Thusi. Picture: Instagram

Terry Pheto

I absolutely adore these trousers with the high waist and they look amazing on Terry. Because of the print and detail of these trousers, the top should have been a bit more toned down. Maybe our girl Roxy can hook Terry up with one of her simple chic blouses in black or an off white?

Terry Pheto. Picture: Instagram

Terry Pheto. Picture: Instagram

Thando Thabethe

This must be my favourite IG look of the week. Simplicity is style. We have a plain white monochrome look here in all shades of different whites. The jacket just gives it the chic finished look and is complimented with those beautiful stilettos. Thando, we just need to chat about that bag though…. It is too big for an elegant affair and the colour is not complimenting anything.

Thando Thabethe. Picture: Instagram

Thando Thabethe. Picture: Instagram

Follow Francois Louw on Twitter @FrancoisLouw1

Related Stories
10 catwalk queens you’ve probably never heard of 23.7.2018
Burberry in spotlight after admitting burning unsold stock worth R505 million 22.7.2018
How to make your leggings last longer 16.7.2018

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.