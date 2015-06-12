The Instagram look Louw-Down

Ayanda Thabethe

Don’t you just love this look? Chic, yet simple. What makes it great? The fabric of this dress is so on trend at the moment. It is a very ‘stiff’ kind of fabric, that will look great creased or ironed. Great for women on the move. Simple accessories make this stand out from the rest.

Roxy Burger



I really like the combination of the two fabrics on this top. Lace is in and soft fabrics too, and the combination works great together! Where did you get this top girl? Shoes are sexy, I just need a thin belt with those skinnys…

Pearl Thusi



Our Pearl is always the epitome of stylish and sexy. These kinds of prints are great to wear for the next few seasons. We call them futuristic digital prints… One tip, if your outfit is so dramatic, go a little lighter on the eye make-up.

Terry Pheto

I absolutely adore these trousers with the high waist and they look amazing on Terry. Because of the print and detail of these trousers, the top should have been a bit more toned down. Maybe our girl Roxy can hook Terry up with one of her simple chic blouses in black or an off white?

Thando Thabethe

This must be my favourite IG look of the week. Simplicity is style. We have a plain white monochrome look here in all shades of different whites. The jacket just gives it the chic finished look and is complimented with those beautiful stilettos. Thando, we just need to chat about that bag though…. It is too big for an elegant affair and the colour is not complimenting anything.

Follow Francois Louw on Twitter @FrancoisLouw1