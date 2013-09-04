 
menu
Celebrities 4.9.2013 05:48 pm

Chad Saaiman cuts his dreads

Chad Saaiman. Image courtesy of Twitter.com

Chad Saaiman. Image courtesy of Twitter.com

South African singer-songwriter Chad Saaiman this week took a giant leap of faith when he chopped off his trademark dreadlocks.

Saaiman was a contestant on the first season of ‘Idols SA’, his long dreadlocks a recognisable trait for him during the competition.

The singer, however, decided that he needed a new look and with the help of the 4Elements PR company turned into a completely new man.

With the dreadlocks he had been sporting for ten years gone for good, he posted a Twitter photo of his clean new look with the caption “Brand New”. Despite not reaching the top 10 in the ‘Idols’ reality talent competition, Saaiman has become a successful artist in his own right.

TEAMtalk Media

Related Stories
D’banj mourns son after drowning accident 25.6.2018
Gospel industry celebrates Lundi Tyamara 31.1.2017
Lundi Tyamara’s memorial service to take place at Grace Bible Church 30.1.2017

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.