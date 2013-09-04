Chad Saaiman cuts his dreads

Saaiman was a contestant on the first season of ‘Idols SA’, his long dreadlocks a recognisable trait for him during the competition.

The singer, however, decided that he needed a new look and with the help of the 4Elements PR company turned into a completely new man.

With the dreadlocks he had been sporting for ten years gone for good, he posted a Twitter photo of his clean new look with the caption “Brand New”. Despite not reaching the top 10 in the ‘Idols’ reality talent competition, Saaiman has become a successful artist in his own right.

– TEAMtalk Media