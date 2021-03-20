Today I get to start over without you, says Menzi Ngubane’s friend

Close friends and family filled the indoor sports centre in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, on Saturday to pay their final respects to actor Menzi Ngubane.

Ngubane was laid to rest in a joint funeral with his father, Ndodeni Ngubane, who passed on this week.

Menzi died on March 13 after suffering a stroke at home. He was 56 and is survived by his wife Sikelelwa and two daughters.

Paying tribute to his friend, Siyabonga Zungu said Ngubane was more than a friend to him.

“You were not a friend, colleague or celebrity but my brother. You were an MC at my wedding and you told people that you and I were like a couple that would be separated only by death. But today I say not even death can separate us,” he said.

“You taught me to love, forgive and to start over. Today I get to start over without you. I promise that your family will always be welcome at my home. Go well, my friend, till we meet again.”

Retired South African radio DJ Linda Sibiya was the MC at the funeral service, while gospel musician Thinah Zungu comforted the mourners in song.

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa was also in attendance.

“He left an everlasting impact on every role he played and inspired so many with his relentless pursuit of excellence, as an actor, a father and an exceptional South African,” said the Minister on Saturday.

The family announced after the funeral that they could not do a livestream due to technical difficulties.

Tributes have been pouring in on social media as South Africans say their final goodbyes to the legend.

