Celebs & viral 8.2.2021 11:55 am

Buhle Samuels’ bodacious video shuts down the #SilhouetteChallenge

Kaunda Selisho
Buhle Samuels’ bodacious video shuts down the #SilhouetteChallenge

Buhle Samuels. Picture: Instagram

After posting her video, her comments were understandably filled with flame emojis.

Actress and influencer Buhle Samuels has officially shut down the infamous TikTok silhouette challenge with an entry that shows exactly why she is famous for her fabulous curves.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Buhle Samuels (@buhlesamuels)

After posting her video, her comments were understandably filled with flame emojis from other celebrities like Minnie Dlamini-Jones, Amanda Du Pont and Bontle Modiselle, in praise of how hot the video was.

ALSO READ: TikTokers chewed out for ‘disrespectful’ #FufuChallenge

What is the #SilhouetteChallenge?

The #SilhouetteChallenge is a TikTok challenge that began in an effort to empower women to celebrate their bodies and sensuality.

Set to a mashup of 1958’s Put Your Head on My Shoulder by Paul Anka and Streets by Doja Cat, the challenge plays on women’s impressive transformative ability. In a similar fashion to the #BussItChallenge and the #DontRushChallenge, this new challenge shows women transforming from their frumpy at-home looks into sensual goddesses obscured by a shadowy red filter.

As the challenge took off with entries from women of all shapes and sizes from all over the world, it quickly became an affirming challenge with many of its entries going on to be celebrated.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

It also gave men who wanted to participate a chance to show off what they could do, with some very raunchy results.

Things quickly took a dark turn, however, as many predatory internet users started looking for ways to “remove” or lighten the red filter in an effort to see the body parts of those who chose to do the challenge in the nude.

WATCH: Influencer challenge will have you in stitches

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Bonang warned us about Rich Mnisi 3.2.2021
Our shared social-media reality: We know more things, more superficially 28.1.2021
How social media leads to cheating and mistrust in relationships 23.10.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Weather Flood warning issued for three provinces as heavy rains set to continue

Load Shedding Eskom suspends load shedding as generation capacity recovers

Eish! Harvard astronomer says aliens visited us in 2017

General Homeless crew work hard to prevent Centurion river flooding

Courts ConCourt confirms unconstitutionality of Rica surveillance


today in print

Read Today's edition