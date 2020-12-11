‘My ex made me do it’ – Sonia Mbele speaks about quitting Generations

Veteran actress Sonia Mbele recently spoke about how she was forced to quit her role on SABC 1 soapie, Generations, by her former husband Lesile Sedibe, the erstwhile chief executive officer of the South African Football Association (Safa).

Mbele played the role of Ntombi, who’s love interest in the soapie was Sibusiso Dhlomo, played by Menzi Ngubane.

According to Mbele, who was interviewed on Phat Joe’s show, Cheeky Palate, she says that Sedibe did not appreciate the on-screen romance between her and Ngubane.

Sedibe also forbade Mbele from watching herself on the show, eventually making her quirt the show.

Mbele and Sedibe tied the knot in 2006 after dating for a couple of years. Their fairytale marriage became sour and was hanging by a thread, until the couple – who have three children – decided to call it quits in 2014.

Also on the show, Mbele shared that her mother had to intervene in an attempt to curb Sedibe’s controlling ways. The actress further explained that many assumed she married Sedibe for money, but that was not true.

She says she married him for love.

“People have always said ‘Sonia married for money’. I’m like where? That guy earned a salary. He went to work, would take his suitcase with him, come home, and then earn his salary at the end of the month. He was never a BEE or tenderpreneur, we both earned a salary,” Mbele said.

Mbele almost broke down during the show but held back her tears and continued venting. She said their marriage and divorce was very ugly.

“Who am I married to? When you wake up and then feel like ‘I love you today, but then I hate you tomorrow’ type of think. It doesn’t make sense how it could be that ugly.

“There was a time when we did not speak for years, and I am comfortable talking about this now, but there was a time when I wasn’t. The reason I am comfortable about this now is because my kids are grown and old enough to know, decipher, assess and decide…what I am saying now will no longer be a shocker to them,” she said.

In 2018, it was reported that the actress was in a state of depression and had even googled on “how to commit suicide”.

