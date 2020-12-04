CountryDuty: Tumi Sole steps in to help Makhadzi get her money back (video)

Entrepreneur and creator of #CountryDuty on Twitter, Tumi Sole, has stepped in to help Makhadzi in her ongoing battle with her manager.

This after Makhadzi took to social media earlier this week to lament not getting paid by her former manager Rita Dee Naphawe.

Sole reached out via social media after having built a reputation for using it to help those in need using the hashtag #CountryDuty.

When asked for comment by The Citizen, Sole said: “I can only revert with this after our meeting with Counsel this week sometime.”

He later updated his Twitter on 2 December to confirm having met with Makhadzi and other legal counsel.

“Makhadzi is now legally represented and the attorneys will be responding to the recent letter of demand she received,” tweeted Sole.

Hey @makhadzimuimbi thanks for your e-mail. I've replied. You can ring me when you have a minute. Sorry to hear about this — Tumi Sole (@tumisole) November 29, 2020





Another update: We’ve met with the attorneys, counsel & @makhadzimuimbi this morning. Makhadzi is now legally represented & the attorneys will be responding to the recent letter of demand she received. Thanks for supporting Makhadzi! ✊???? https://t.co/GDvnxUIepo — Tumi Sole (@tumisole) December 2, 2020

Tumi Sole is caring the country on his shoulders… #Makhadzi pic.twitter.com/ceLqKECsW3 — big black (@foremanshingang) November 29, 2020

Makhadzi explaining her situation said: “The only thing I did was to ask my money from my ex-manager for my previous album matrokisi [sic], and money for my royalties. what she did was to claim my money and delete all video from Ytube including riyavenda 10 million views and matroksi [sic] 8 million views I didn’t get a cent from my album.”

The Matorokisi hitmaker says she is tired of her situation and she can’t cope with someone ‘chewing her money.’

