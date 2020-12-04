WATCH: Somizi hits back at jibes about him and Vusi Nova

Somizi Mhlongo says he will not be bullied on social media and keep quiet. This after a social media user commented on one of his pictures and asked him about his relationship with Vusi Nova.

“Which team does Vusi play for?” Asked a social media user, to which Somizi responded: “I was gonna answer if the answer was gonna improve your tekateking balance.”

Another social media user responded with insults and reminded Somizi of the days when he was not as wealthy. Others followed suit, with old pictures of the Idols SA judge.

The radio personality has been trending since, with most slamming him for bringing money into his clap back.

But Somizi says he will not be bullied into silence by people who expect him to keep quiet “to protect” his brand.

“There are certain cyber bullies, especially on Twitter that expect to say something to famous people and expect them to keep quiet because they can’t say anything because they’re protecting their brand. I’m at a stage where I can tell when someone is asking for attention but I’m also capable of retaliating and that’s the problem with cyberbullies. They want to serve it but not have it. I don’t give to everyone, but I will give it to you and I am very witty, sarcastic, bitchy. Take it like you give it,” he said in a video he shared on his Instagram page.

He said it was not the first time someone was questioning his relationship with Vusi, and took offence because their relationship was no one’s business.

“A lot of people have been questioning my friendship with Vusi Nova and every time I post him they always say something nasty – is he gay? Are you guys sleeping together? It’s none of anyone’s business. If you say something offensive to me and I take offence because I am human, when I clap back, don’t be offended.

“Bullies have a sense of entitlement. If you want to come and tell me you made me then keep your money, I don’t want it. I would rather die standing than live on my knees. I don’t want your money if it’s coming with bullying, insults and humiliation,” he said.

Watch the full video below:

The two released a single, Intandane, today in honour of their late mothers.

