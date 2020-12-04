Katlego Maboe and Monique Muller’s case to be held in camera

The rest of the Katlego Maboe and Monique Muller saga will play out in private.

This is because their dispute will be heard in camera as it is a family court matter.

When asked for an update on the proceedings in the matter, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in the Western Cape, Eric Ntabazalila, said he could not comment as the case no longer fell under the jurisdiction of the NPA.

What are in-camera proceedings?

According to a presentation on Court Proceedings and the Use of Intermediary Services in Court by Thembisile Msibi, Section 153 of the criminal procedure Act of 1977 allows for court proceedings to be held in camera “if it appears that there is a likelihood that harm might result to any person, other than an accused, if he testifies at such proceedings, the court may direct that such person testify behind close doors”.

Additionally, information revealed during such proceedings may not be published.

Maboe last appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on 3 November for allegedly breaching the stipulations of a protection order against him by Muller.

RELATED: Maboe saga: What is a protection order and why is it so serious?

However, the court appearance was brief as the prosecutor assigned to the case was unaware of the case, having only found out about it on the day through media reports.

Responding to The Citizen on the day of the court appearance, Ntabazalila said: “The expected court appearance of Katlego Maboe did not take place this morning. When the prosecutor saw an article about allegations made, she contacted the police and asked about the court appearance. She was given today’s date for the court appearance.

“This morning the docket was not brought to court as was expected. She has since asked for the docket to peruse it. No date has been set yet for the appearance.”

Muller obtained the protection order in early September in Sea Point, Cape Town. In a sneak preview of the exclusive interview with GoBinge, Muller said she obtained the protection order but the video about the allegations has yet to be released.

READ NEXT: Monique Muller takes stand against GBV during 16 Days of Activism

Additional reporting by Sandi Mbele

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.