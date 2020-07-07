Caster Semenya and wife Violet hint at pregnancy in cryptic social media posts

Caster Semenya and her wife Violet Raseboya has left people guessing if they are expecting a baby again.

Violet took to Instagram on Thursday, 2 July to share a picture of her pregnancy bump with the caption: “Unconditional love.”

However, this picture appears to be an old one as Caster posted the same image on her Instagram account on Women’s Day last year.

The double Olympic champion has previously hinted at pregnancy several times in the last month with images of baby sneakers and clothing.

But, the couple could also just be celebrating their newfound parenthood: according to the Daily Sun, Caster and Violet welcomed a baby girl a few months ago.

Despite this, social media users have inundated them with congratulatory messages.

The runner also posted a picture of a baby wearing Nike sneakers and a video of a little girl walking around the house, which further adds to the confusion.

The picture was captioned “#1” and the video “And we walk”, which could mean that they recently celebrated their daughter’s first birthday.

These were some of the comments on Instagram:

“Getting ready to run like my Mama.”

“Congratulations. Enjoy the toddlerhood.”

“You can hide a secret … a whole entire year.”

“This kid is already faster than me! It’s in her veins. Beautiful.”

