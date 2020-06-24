947 bids farewell to Lucky

Popular radio host Lucky du Plessis of the popular duo, the Greg and Lucky show on 947, will be leaving the radio station at the end of June.

The pair currently hosts the popular The Big Weekend afternoon show, which will now be a one-man show, hosted by Greg Aldridge.

Station manager, Thando Makhung said: “947 is sad to see Lucky leave but we know that he will shine a positive light wherever he goes. Our listeners have connected with Lucky through the years and we wish him well on his future endeavours and thank him for his fun and quirky sense of humour, which our listeners thoroughly enjoyed.”

“After seven amazing years I cannot believe that this week, it comes to an end. I have had such an amazing time on air. Firstly, I want to thank ‘YOU’ the listeners for allowing me to share my stories. I had so many laughs listening to your amazing stories and it has truly enriched my life.

“To 947, I really appreciate the opportunity you afforded me. It has been great to be a part of something so special. I have formed many great relationships and wish you all nothing but success,” said Lucky du Plessis.

(Compiled by Thami Kwazi)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.