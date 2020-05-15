Celebrities 15.5.2020 10:30 am

Who is Lerato Kganyago’s husband, Thami Ndlala?

Citizen Reporter
Thami Ndlala. Photo: Twitter, @ManFastro

Allegations swirled on Twitter that Ndlala is a fraudster.

TV and radio personality Lerato Kganyago surprised many people on Thursday afternoon announcing her split with husband Thami Ndlala after being married for nearly two months.

Kganyago posted on her Instagram account that she and Ndlala had mutually decided to separate: “We have come to realise that our different priorities and workloads have not afforded us the time to invest in our relationship. We will continue to care deeply for each other, and look forward to growing our friendship.”

The news has been a hot topic on Twitter with many wondering what went wrong in a short period of time. #ThamiNdlala was trending top on Friday morning, as allegations swirled that he was a fraudster. Controversial Tweeter parody account Mans Not Barry Roux, tweeted several allegations.

Ndlala is a South African businessman from Mpumalanga, founder of Joe Ndlala Foundation, that helps feed children from disadvantage backgrounds and also the founder of Two Ndlala Brothers a division of luxury transportation.

Some Twitter users questioned the allegations that Ndlala was fraudster as there was no such evidence to prove it, while others applauded Kganyago for walking away if the allegations were true.

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

