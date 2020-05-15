Who is Lerato Kganyago’s husband, Thami Ndlala?

TV and radio personality Lerato Kganyago surprised many people on Thursday afternoon announcing her split with husband Thami Ndlala after being married for nearly two months.

Kganyago posted on her Instagram account that she and Ndlala had mutually decided to separate: “We have come to realise that our different priorities and workloads have not afforded us the time to invest in our relationship. We will continue to care deeply for each other, and look forward to growing our friendship.”

The news has been a hot topic on Twitter with many wondering what went wrong in a short period of time. #ThamiNdlala was trending top on Friday morning, as allegations swirled that he was a fraudster. Controversial Tweeter parody account Mans Not Barry Roux, tweeted several allegations.

Thami Ndlala lied that he has a house in Sandhurst/Hyde Park kante he’s renting. He Fathered 3 kids which Lerato Kganyago didn’t know about & she only found out recently. #ThamiNdlala has fraudulent court cases he’s currently attending #LKG #LeratoKganyago — Man’s NOT Barry Roux  (@AdvoBarryRoux) May 14, 2020

Ndlala is a South African businessman from Mpumalanga, founder of Joe Ndlala Foundation, that helps feed children from disadvantage backgrounds and also the founder of Two Ndlala Brothers a division of luxury transportation.

Some Twitter users questioned the allegations that Ndlala was fraudster as there was no such evidence to prove it, while others applauded Kganyago for walking away if the allegations were true.

You want us to believe #ThamiNdlala is a fraudster but if I say #LeratoKganyago cheated with Naked Dj it will be a big deal. Strength to brother Thami❤ pic.twitter.com/qw1GUhpn62 — iVenda Lase Mlazi (@Oscar_T_Hamese) May 14, 2020

Knowing how secretive Lerato Kganyago is, there's more to this story. I think she's just trying to mize the media, especially with the husband implicated in some Shady dealings, she doesn't want her name to be dragged as well. ????

#LeratoKganyago #ThamiNdlala pic.twitter.com/G83ojlO0Rf — Tshepi_012 (@smith_tshepi) May 14, 2020

It’s better to marry late and marry right, than to marry early and marry wrong. Marriage is not an assembly hall, late coming is allowed!! ????????????????????????#LeratoKganyago #ThamiNdlala pic.twitter.com/TQ4dzjMdKw — Blessing???? (@_belah13) May 15, 2020

So if uguy #ThamiNdlala is a fraudster… does that mean #LeratoKganyago paid her own lobola or kanjani pic.twitter.com/LwO6rEsb10 — LadyLibra…™ ♀ ????♀ (@TermLee) May 15, 2020

#LeratoKganyago & #ThamiNdlala they got married during lockdown. So what happens in lockdown stay in lockdown. pic.twitter.com/MHABL4bu37 — RISEMAN ???????? (@_iamRISEMAN) May 14, 2020

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

