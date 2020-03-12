Celebrities 12.3.2020 07:48 am

Former Protea cricketer Jacques Kallis becomes a dad

News24 Wire
Jacques and Charlene Kallis. Picture: Instagram/jacqueskallis

Messages of congratulations have flooded the comment section of the post, including well wishes from Kevin Pietersen, Shane Warne and Neels van Jaarsveld.

Former Protea cricketer Jacques Kallis and his wife Charlene have welcomed their first child.

Jacques broke the news of their newborns arrival on Instagram on Wednesday, writing: “Welcome to the world Joshua Henry Kallis. Most incredible day of both our lives. Hearts exploding with love. Truly blessed.”

Charlene first revealed the news of her pregnancy to her Instagram followers on 16 October, on Jacques forty-fourth birthday, which was also the couple’s fifth year as a couple.

The couple tied the knot in January 2019 on an estate in the Hemel-en-Aarde Valley near Hermanus.

