Star Trek actor arrested for sexually assaulting six women

The actor who played Klingon leader T’Kuvma in Star Trek Discovery has been arrested and questioned on suspicion of raping one woman and sexually assaulting a further five.

Chris Obi, whose real name Christopher Ogugua, who also had toles in “American Gods”, “Doctor Who”, “Ghost in the Shell” and “Snow White and the Huntsman” is alleged to have lured aspiring actresses in their 20s to his home in Nottinghill, London, where it is understood he assaulted them as they acted out “love scenes”.

Six different women have all laid complaints against Obi, 51 with the incidents allegedly taking place between July 2012 and August last year.

The British actor, who is now based in Hollywood, was arrested at Heathrow after flying in from Los Angeles, but denies any wrongdoing and has been released on bail pending further investigation.

The Metropolitan Police said: “The allegations have been made by six female complainants and relate to separate incidents that allegedly took place at an address in the Notting Hill area.”

Obi graduated from drama school in 2001 before making his stage debut in Shakespeare’s Macbeth.

