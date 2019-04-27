Itumeleng Khune gets SA buzzing after posting pic with hot new girl

A picture posted on Friday by Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune with a beautiful young woman has propelled him and his longtime girlfriend (or ex-girlfriend) Sbahle Mpisane on to the Twitter trends list.

The photo follows persistent rumours that Khune and the fitness bunny have broken up, with social media remaining divided on what’s really going on. However, the fact that neither Khune nor Mpisane have posted content with or about each other for a while suggests that their sweetheart days may be behind them.

The photo could be completely platonic, and is apparently taken with young Durban model and student Sphelele Mak.

Earlier this month, people started wondering if Mpisane – who is said to still be recovering from a bad car crash in Durban in August last year – had already found a new man.

Zalebs reported that the new mystery bae was a promoter in Durban, but little has been confirmed and the two have been mum about the rumours.

Yesterday, Mpisane was reportedly also overjoyed that the National Prosecuting Authority had decided to withdraw charges of reckless and negligent driving charges against her for her serious crash on the Victoria Embankment.

It put her in hospital for months and she nearly died. She has often had to use a wheelchair since being discharged, but has remained smiling in photos, and told TimesLive that she has now started walking tentatively again.

Khune has also been a bit of a crock this year, with a shoulder injury putting a premature end to his football season with both the national side and Kaizer Chiefs.

Some Twitter users made jokes on Saturday that Khune had been willing to buy Sbahle her now crashed BMW as a new set of wheels, but wasn’t willing to push her around in the set of wheels that came afterwards.

The total lack of facts about the whole business hasn’t stopped just about everyone in Mzansi from having something to say about it. Take a look for yourself, as both Khune and Sbahle keep finding themselves on the Twitter trends list as the rumour mill just keeps spinning.

Seems like Khune Dumped Sbahle pic.twitter.com/W2xmZoz0TM — Schusq Fit (@Schusquee) April 27, 2019

So Khune ain’t allowed to break up with Sbahle? ???? — Mr Summertime ???? (@K_AGISO) April 27, 2019

Guys please stop with your one sided stories , what if Sbahle is the one who ended that relationship ???????????? — Siya_TheBIG_One????✳️ (@slokotwayo) April 27, 2019

Yesses Khune got a flame now ???????????? damn it….what an UPGRADE from Sbahle and Minnie ???? — Beetle’s (@MO_kAtz7) April 27, 2019

Y'all need to stop being obsessed with always attacking public figures and for once stand for truth. Itumeleng Khune has always been by Sbahle Mpisane's side through the whole ordeal. Nigga showed immense support to her. Idk what happened between them, but nigga loved the girl… — Kokwele M. Phillix ???????? (@Matome_Kay) April 27, 2019

Bathong, where does Sbahle fit in if Khune is happily dating again? Y'all love drama, people break up all the time. — Mafungwase???????? (@African_Spring) April 27, 2019

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.