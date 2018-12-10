 
Celebrities 10.12.2018 10:02 am

Zambian musician tells critics not to worry about her crotch

ANA
Zambian singer Kay Figo. Picture: Facebook.

Zambian singer Kay Figo. Picture: Facebook.

Kay Figo says she is disturbed by the police wanting to arrest her for being half naked.

Raunchy Zambian musician Kay Figo, whose real name is Cynthia Kayula Bwalya, has told the police to stop interfering in her business after they recently summoned her for questioning when she posed in a semi-nude photo online to promote her new music video Taken.

In the controversial picture, Figo is seen posing without panties, legs wide open with only her fingers covering her crotch, the Zambian Observer reported.

Speaking from the capital, Lusaka Figo said she was disturbed by the police wanting to arrest her for being half naked when according to her, most Zambian women, including the wives of police officers, do not even wear panties.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Small businesses in Africa to suffer on the frontline of climate change 9.12.2018
Rapper falls to his death while walking on plane during video shoot 24.10.2018
Zimbabweans sell poo to travellers trying to escape cholera testing 8.10.2018

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.