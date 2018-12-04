Eddie Murphy welcomes his 10th child

Actor and comedian Eddie Murphy, 57, and his fiancée, model Paige Butcher, 39, welcomed a baby boy named Max Charles Murphy on Friday.

The couple has been dating for six years and became engaged in September reports E! News.

Murphy and Butcher also have a 2-year-old daughter named Izzy.

Murphy’s other children include 29-year-old Eric with Paulette McNeely; 27-year-old Christian with Tamara Hood; 28-year-old Bria, 25-year-old Miles Mitchell, 23-year-old Shayne Audra, 18-year-old Zola Ivy, and 16-year-old Bella Zahra with ex-wife Nicole Mitchell Murphy; and 11-year-old Angel Iris with Spice Girls’ Mel B.

One of Murphy’s representatives told publications that “both mother and son are doing well”.

