3.12.2018

Why AKA was ‘excluded’ from Global Citizen Festival, according to Gayton McKenzie

Citizen reporter
The rapper’s fans have taken to social media to share their complaints about his absence from the line-up.

AKA’s fans were left heartbroken after the Fela in Versace hitmaker was not on the Global Citizen Festival line-up that entertained Mzansi at the FNB stadium on Sunday.

People have been speculating as to why AKA was not included on the line-up when he had released one of the biggest hit songs this year. While some said he may have been “excluded” because concert organisers wanted “stadium status only” musicians, others argued that Tsonga musician Sho Madjozi performed at the event even though she had never filled a stadium.

PA leader Gayton McKenzie said the Supa Mega may have missed out on his invitation because of his love for former president Jacob Zuma.

While another speculated it could have been his Mandela line in Fela in Versace that prevented him from getting an invitation.

Twitter user @Sibanyoni4, however, said AKA may have been too busy to perform at the event.

He said: “Maybe he is busy and couldn’t work things out for a time slot, I mean this is a Motsepe Foundation and concert, and he is frequent at the other Motsepe Foundation concerts happening around us this December, not the ANC.”

But this may not be the reason as AKA retweeted those who said he should have been in the line-up so he was clearly available.

Twitter user @Mgabadeli slammed McKenzie for his tweet, saying he was too old to be sharing “conspiracy theories”.

He said: “Umdala for this nonsense and conspiracy theories, trying to nurse your brother’s feelings. Cassper was the best choice and he killed it. Jealousy makes you nasty. Best performance of the night.

“No one is entitled to be on the line-up. Concert organiser decides on the line-up based on their objectives and whether that artist’s brand identity and profile align with the Global Citizen values. Zuma is [a] non-issue in this regard and using that as an excuse is disingenuous and ludicrous.”

 

