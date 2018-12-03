Why AKA was ‘excluded’ from Global Citizen Festival, according to Gayton McKenzie

AKA’s fans were left heartbroken after the Fela in Versace hitmaker was not on the Global Citizen Festival line-up that entertained Mzansi at the FNB stadium on Sunday.

People have been speculating as to why AKA was not included on the line-up when he had released one of the biggest hit songs this year. While some said he may have been “excluded” because concert organisers wanted “stadium status only” musicians, others argued that Tsonga musician Sho Madjozi performed at the event even though she had never filled a stadium.

I'm so disappointed with #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA #GlobalCitizen for not putting AKA on line up. AKA with #FelaInVersace was going to put South Africa on the map. — Super Mega Fan (@SuperMegaFan2) December 2, 2018

PA leader Gayton McKenzie said the Supa Mega may have missed out on his invitation because of his love for former president Jacob Zuma.

This is a political rally, @akaworldwide was excluded because of his open adoration for President Zuma. — Gayton McKenzie (@G_XCON) December 2, 2018

While another speculated it could have been his Mandela line in Fela in Versace that prevented him from getting an invitation.

AKA not invited because of his lyrics "Fela in Versace, Mandela is a barbie" #GlobalCitizen #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA — The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) December 2, 2018

Twitter user @Sibanyoni4, however, said AKA may have been too busy to perform at the event.

He said: “Maybe he is busy and couldn’t work things out for a time slot, I mean this is a Motsepe Foundation and @ GCMandela100 concert, and he is frequent at the other Motsepe Foundation concerts happening around us this December, not the ANC.”

But this may not be the reason as AKA retweeted those who said he should have been in the line-up so he was clearly available.

I really wish AKA was there tbh…. That man has been consistent for more than 10 years and deserved to go international #GlobalCitizen #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA — Vicky ???? (@touwneeaiko_ovo) December 2, 2018

Twitter user @Mgabadeli slammed McKenzie for his tweet, saying he was too old to be sharing “conspiracy theories”.

He said: “Umdala for this nonsense and conspiracy theories, trying to nurse your brother’s feelings. Cassper was the best choice and he killed it. Jealousy makes you nasty. Best performance of the night.

“No one is entitled to be on the line-up. Concert organiser decides on the line-up based on their objectives and whether that artist’s brand identity and profile align with the Global Citizen values. Zuma is [a] non-issue in this regard and using that as an excuse is disingenuous and ludicrous.”

Drag me for this but I would’ve loved to see AKA on the Global Citizen stage — Janine J ???? (@janine_j) November 28, 2018

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.