Idols SA winner Yanga wants to ‘touch the world’

Idols South Africa 2018 may have came to an end last Sunday after sweat, tears and celebrations, but a new journey awaits 17-year-old Yanga Sobetwa from Cape Town’s Delft township.

Sobetwa stole millions of hearts and became the second consecutive teenage girl from the Western Cape to win the title after last year’s Paxton.

“I can’t put into words how I feel right now, but I can say it in song. When my name was called, I was overthinking, I could not believe it, a lot of things were happening in my head,” she said.

The teenager said she had a vision before entering the competition and it has not changed. “I want to touch the world. The sound of my new album will include gospel because I want to bring young people closer to God.

“I would like to work with the likes of Khaya Mthethwa, Benjamin Dube and Travis Green in the future,” she said.

Sobetwa would be no stranger to getting behind the microphone in the studio: during the competition, the top three contestants were required to record a single, which they performed for votes.

Her song, Scars (All Over Me), did not only land her a space in the finale but went on to become number one in the SA iTunes chart. She then recorded a video, acting as a heartbroken and distraught girl.

Sobetwa said her short term goals would be to finish matric next year and record and release her debut album.

The young singer walked away with over R1.5 million in prizes and she has vowed to freeze the funds for the future.

