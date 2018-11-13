 
Remembering Stan Lee: tributes to the late Marvel legend

AFP
Legendary comic book writer, editor and publisher Stan Lee. Picture: Getty Images / AFP.

Legendary comic book writer, editor and publisher Stan Lee. Picture: Getty Images / AFP.

The comic book writer, editor and publisher has been remembered as a ‘creative genius’ and ‘real-life superhero’ who has left ‘an extraordinary legacy’.

Tributes poured in Monday for Stan Lee – the co-creator of iconic superheroes including Spider-Man, The Hulk and the X-Men – following his death at age 95.

These are some of the ways in which the Marvel Comics legend is being remembered:

Wolverine

“We’ve lost a creative genius. Stan Lee was a pioneering force in the superhero universe. I’m proud to have been a small part of his legacy and… to have helped bring one of his characters to life. #StanLee #Wolverine” – Hugh Jackman, actor who played Wolverine

The stolen suit was worn by Robert Downey Jr., seen here in 2012, in the original “Iron Man” released in 2008. GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File/KEVIN WINTER

Iron Man

“I owe it all to you… Rest In Peace Stan…” – Robert Downey Jr, actor who played Iron Man

Chris Evans plays Steve Rogers aka Captain America. Picture: Zade Rosenthal.

Captain America

“There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship, and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!!” – Chris Evans, actor who played Captain America

Getty/AFP/File / Theo Wargo
A Spider-Man balloon in New York City on November 27, 2014

Spider-Man

“How many millions of us are indebted to this guy, none more so than me. The father of Marvel has made so many people so incredibly happy. What a life and what a thing to have achieved. Rest in peace Stan.” – Tom Holland, actor who played Spider-Man

The Jedi

“His contribution to Pop Culture was revolutionary & cannot be overstated. He was everything you hoped he would be & MORE. I loved this man & will never stop missing him. They say you should never meet a childhood idol. They are wrong. #RIPStanTheMan.” – Mark Hamill, actor who played Luke Skywalker

Author of Sin City, The Dark Knight Returns and 300, Frank Miller. Picture: Wikimedia Commons.

Fellow cartoonist

“Devastated by my pal Stan’s passing. He was a childhood inspiration, an instructor to me when I was just getting started and a genuinely sweet man. Will miss him terribly.” – Frank Miller, graphic novelist and comic author (The Dark Knight Returns, Sin City, 300)

Mark Ruffalo as The Hulk. Picture: Marvel Studios.

The Hulk

“You let us be extra human… superhuman even. I am deeply honoured to have been a small part in the Stan Lee constellation.” – Mark Ruffalo, actor who played The Hulk

Ant-Man and The Wasp Review

The Wasp

“I believe with all my heart that #StanLee would want to be celebrated today. Even through your tears, let’s flood the internet with all the artwork, good, great, or awful, that’s ever been created in Stan’s name.” – Evangeline Lilly, actress who played The Wasp

Marvel Studios

“No one has had more of an impact on my career and everything we do at Marvel Studios than Stan Lee. Stan leaves an extraordinary legacy that will outlive us all. Our thoughts are with his daughter, his family, and his millions of fans. #ThankYouStan #Excelsior!” – Kevin Feige, head of Marvel Studios

The Academy

“Today, we lost a real-life superhero. Stan Lee, thank you for everything.” – The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Neil Degrasse Tyson. Picture: Provided.

Astrophysicist

“Born before Edwin Hubble discovered the expanding universe, he ultimately created an expanding universe of his own – one of scientifically literate superheroes such as Spider-Man , The Hulk, Iron Man, & Black Panther. Stan Lee RIP: 1922 – 2018.” – Neil deGrasse Tyson

