Celebrities 8.11.2018 02:22 pm

I wish we got to spend more time together – Robbie Malinga’s son

Citizen reporter
IMMORTALISED. Robbie Malinga’s son, Robbie jnr, walks back to his seat after unveiling his father’s tombstone and reading the inscription at the Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg, yesterday. Pictures: Refilwe Modise

Today would have been the legend’s 50th birthday.

Late legendary musician Robbie Malinga’s wife, Ann, and son Bobbie Junior took to social media on Thursday to remember their loved one. Today would have been the Mthande hit maker’s 50th birthday.

Ann wrote on Instagram that even though she would always grieve for her husband, her tears were more for her than Robbie as she knew his pain was now gone.

The singer and producer succumbed to stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He died on Christmas day after battling the illness for six months. He had also suffered from anaemia.

“The sickness actually paralysed him because he couldn’t walk anymore and move anymore. During the last days he couldn’t even speak clearly anymore,” said Bheki Malinga, family spokesperson and brother of the late star at the time of his death.

His wife said though she would never spend time with him, today was filled with memories of happiness and tears of sadness.

“The little things that seemed so small are now gold in a memory vault,” she concluded.

Ann Malinga’s post on Instagram.

His son also shared a birthday message in honour of his father.

He wrote: “Happy Birthday POPPSS! You are the biggest inspiration to me as a man. MATTER OF FACT MY ROLE MODEL !! My EVERYTHING. Going through this year without you been so heart aching but I got this, wish we got to spend more time together ???? Maybe someday we’ll meet again ???? REST EASY MY KING I LOVE YOU.”

