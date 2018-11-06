 
Celebrities 6.11.2018 10:50 am

Whose A’sphelelanga is it anyway? Vusi Nova song sparks controversy

Citizen reporter
A'sphelelanga singer Vusi Nova | Image: Twitter

A'sphelelanga singer Vusi Nova | Image: Twitter

Music fans are divided about who owns the rights to the popular traditional song.

Before Vusi Nova could even enjoy the success of what is fast-becoming a smash hit in the form of his latest single A’sphelelanga featuring Jessica Mbangeni, controversy has hit the singer.

A few artists have come forward to claim that the song was originally theirs and that Vusi Nova owes them royalties as a result.

Others have claimed the song does not belong to anyone as it is a popular traditional song whose exact origins are unknown.

In addition to its widespread use as a struggle song during apartheid, the song has also reportedly been the “theme song” of popular football team Chippa United.

Most people seem to be on Nova’s side with regards to the use of the song.

Listen to the original here:

