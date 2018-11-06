Whose A’sphelelanga is it anyway? Vusi Nova song sparks controversy

Before Vusi Nova could even enjoy the success of what is fast-becoming a smash hit in the form of his latest single A’sphelelanga featuring Jessica Mbangeni, controversy has hit the singer.

A few artists have come forward to claim that the song was originally theirs and that Vusi Nova owes them royalties as a result.

This popular "Asiphelelanga" now adapted Vusi Nova song is actually an old "igwijo lesi-Xhosa, peeps claiming ownership of it, have it wrong, It can be used by many artists, similarly 2 how #DrRibs appropriated gospel songs#POWERBreakfast — zwelitsha (@zwelitshazwe) November 6, 2018

@VusiNova so there is a guy out there claiming #asphelelanga is his version? — Tefo Raboroko (@tefo231) November 6, 2018

A maskandi version. Ocela Zimnike already has one. 2017? I didn't know this. #Asphelelanga pic.twitter.com/jZOglVJZOT — Ms♀️⛪???? (@SimplyThandeka) November 5, 2018

Others have claimed the song does not belong to anyone as it is a popular traditional song whose exact origins are unknown.

No problem with Vusi Nova repurposing igwijo. It solves a problem I always felt he had – long winded unmemorable hooks. My issue with Asphelelanga is that it’s 1 half cooked verse and just hook. That’s just lazy. — Hack into comfort and compliance. (@MrEarlStouche) November 6, 2018

In addition to its widespread use as a struggle song during apartheid, the song has also reportedly been the “theme song” of popular football team Chippa United.

@bonglez #Asphelelanga song is sang by #ChipaUnited, it has been their song since regaining #PSL status under #RoggerSikhakhane may his soul RIP. "Asphelelanga kushod'' uRogger" ask @robertmarawa he knows it very well. #VusiNova mixed it very well truth be told #UmonaPhansi — IG: XolaniMzolo (@16xolani) November 6, 2018

Most people seem to be on Nova’s side with regards to the use of the song.

@bonglez @VusiNova @Radio702 this is a non topic reallllyyyy wow… Maskandi artist must relax and write an original song… that’s a trad song — ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ (@sakhilelele) November 6, 2018

@bonglez @radio702 @VusiNova listen to both songs from the beginning to end then make up ur mind.. @VusiNova song is very different also the chorus #As’phelelanga is a traditional hook — Lindelani Jili (@JiliSwagg) November 6, 2018

There is actually another issue regarding the Vusi Nova song, the song has no mention of maskandi artists and now working with Igcokama Elisha to remix the song. — Thabang (@thee_meister) November 6, 2018

Listen to the original here:

