‘Lesbian wedding’ gives OPW host opportunity to experience her first LGBTI Pride

Actress and host of Mzansi Magic’s hit show Our Perfect Wedding (OPW) Nomsa Buthelezi regrets missing her first Joburg Pride since she came out as lesbian but she says attending an LGBTIQ+ wedding for OPW more than made up for it.

Buthelezi shocked fans when she came out earlier this year by posting photos of her girlfriend on her Instagram account.

Speaking to Sowetan Live, Buthelezi said that although her sexual orientation was never a secret, she decided to “come out” after her parents assured her of their love for her regardless of her sexual orientation.

Dubbed “one of Africa’s biggest LGBTQ events” the recent Joburg Pride event took place two weeks ago and was hosted as a celebration “to create a positive stance on (and for) every LGBTQ+ME person across Africa – helping to build individual pride in terms of actualization, self-acceptance, hope, dignity, respect, self-expression, and the freedom to be your true, authentic self”.

Attending pride events is often viewed as a rite of passage for many in the LGBTIQ+ community and this would have been Buthelezi’s first chance to attend such an event since coming out.

She did, however, tell Sunday World that she got to attend a wedding that made her feel as though she was getting her own ride.

“God works in mysterious ways. I was in Rustenburg, in Luka, shooting an episode of Our Perfect Wedding. But it turned out to be a lesbian wedding. I was over the moon. I got to have my own pride in Luka,” said Buthelezi.

The mother of two also told the publication that she and her partner are in a good space and that she was open to the idea of marriage.

READ NEXT: DA slams plan for LGBTI database at Eastern Cape schools

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.