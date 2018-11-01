Emtee tells fans not to lick ‘fat boy’ Cassper’s balls

Rapper Mthembeni ‘Emtee’ Ndevu on Thursday responded to Cassper Nyovest’s statement about the ‘Roll Up’ hitmaker apparently being on drugs following his disastrous performance earlier this year.

In a series of videos that went viral on social media, Emtee could be seen falling during his performance at a music concert in Lephalale, Limpopo, in July this year. The videos left fans speculating that Emtee was drunk, while some said he was probably high.

My brother Emtee need AA, he falls last at my hometown performing ???? !???????? pic.twitter.com/Pxh0ZW2sHb — KE SHARP (@danielmarven) July 8, 2018

Cassper Nyovest also weighed in on the matter and told followers that rappers should just “drop the drugs”.

“Sometimes we are hated for trying to show ni***s the light. God gave us a chance to make something of ourselves. We got families to feed ni***s. Let’s not play with the gifts. Let’s not laugh at each other as well, let’s help each other. That cool sh*t is done. Drop the drugs!!!”

Sometimes we are hated for trying to show niggas the light. God gave us a chance to make something of ourselves. We got families to feed niggas. Let’s not play with the gifts. Let’s not laugh at each other as well, Let’s help each other. That cool shit is done. Drop the drugs!!! — R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) July 8, 2018

Emtee has now responded to Cassper Nyovest on Instagram, calling him “fat boy Tsibip” who he said had no right to criticise him since he had no “responsibilities”.

While most speculated that his fall was a result of drugs, Emtee defended himself, saying he only smoked “intsango [weed]” and not drugs as speculated by “satan” Cassper Nyovest.

Emtee said he was not always high, as suggested by some of his fans.

“How can I be high when I have meetings with white people? I’m a businessman,” he said.

He further dissed Cassper for not having kids and responsibilities.

“That fat boy Tsibip, he ain’t got no kids, he ain’t got no beats, I got responsibilities, your favourite rapper ain’t got sh*t going on,” he said on Instagram.

Emtee apparently thinks Cassper is only good at dancing and should focus on that and leave the “beats” and rapping to those who can.

To prove his point, he asked fans what they thought Cassper was good at, urging them to be honest and not “lick his balls”.

Cassper responded to Emtee and said he could only laugh at the rapper. In fact, he said he would pay Emtee to talk at his Fill Up Moses Mabhida concert later this year.

“Lmao… That Emtee video shitting on me really made my day…. hahaha… I would pay real money to see Emtee at Mabhida on the 1st of December but I don’t want him to perform, I just want him to just talk. It’ll be like a comedy set,” he said.

Lmao… That Emtee video shitting on me really made my day…. hahaha… i would pay real money to see Emtee at Mabhida on the 1st of December but I don’t want him to perform , I just want him to just talk. It’ll be like a comedy set. — R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) November 1, 2018

While the rappers have never been on good terms, some of their followers said the so-called beef was only a PR stunt meant to promote Cassper’s concert.

