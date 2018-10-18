The state drags Tau Mogale to court

Actor Rapulana Seiphemo’s legal counsel got him an extension in his tax evasion case after telling the Johannesburg Criminal Crimes Court that they needed time to engage with the South African Revenue Service (Sars) in order to make arrangements for Seiphemo to sort out his tax troubles.

The Star reports that prosecutor advocate Dudu Robertse stated that Seiphemo has until November 13 to file representations to Sars to arrange the payment of more than R48,000, which he owes them in back taxes for the income tax returns he reportedly failed to file between 2010 to 2013.

“He must liaise with Sars, if that’s not done the state is proceeding with case,” said Robertse.

Siephemo, who was accompanied by his girlfriend and co-star Zoe Mthiyane, is the latest in a string of celebrities that Sars is trying to bring to book for failing to square up with their taxes.

