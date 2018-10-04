WATCH: Kelly Khumalo threatens so send journalists ‘5 lightnings and 100 bees’

South African songstress, Kelly Khumalo has threatened to send journalists “5 lightnings and 100 bees” for publishing reports that she was undergoing the process of becoming a traditional healer and calling her for comment on this.

The speculation began after she posted an image in Limpopo last week of herself wearing the regalia reserved for traditional healers with the caption, “Use the Power you have been given, Phakama Nkosazane, Phakama Ndlondlo, Konke kungaPhansi Kwezinyawo zakho #WhenYouMeetYourself #Makhosi?” which translates to “rise princess, rise great one, the world is waiting at your feet.”

This was followed by a flood of reports questioning whether she was in the process of Ukuthwasa which is the training one undergoes before becoming a recognised and trained traditional healer.

It seems many then called her for comment and she did not appreciate this as she took to Instagram to address the unidentified journalists in a Russian accent.

Watch the video below:

