Celebrities 5.9.2018 10:20 am

Skolopad is back at work following her breakdown

Citizen Reporter
Skolopad has returned to work following her nervous breakdown

The celebrity singer, has been declared fit for work and reassigned.

Skolopad has returned to work after overdosing on anti-anxiety pills last month.

According to a report on TimesLIVE, the celebrity entertainer, who works as a nurse by day, was declared fit for work this week and reassigned to clinic work.

“I am working in a new department now. My psychologist diagnosed me with severe depression and this new environment is really helping. I have no colleagues. I am happy with how everything has turned out so far,” Skolopad said.

“I am still under the same boss but it is okay because at least I am back at work.”

Skolopad was rushed to hospital last month after she overdosed.

She said that, after a nasty fallout with a colleague at work, she went home and “took a couple of pills”.

The entertainer insisted that it was not a suicide attempt and that she wanted to rest.

“When I got home, I took some pills. Mostly anti-anxiety pills. It’s pills I usually take when I am angry and need to calm down, so I took a couple of them. I feel like I need to rest for a long time… even if it’s forever,” she said.

