Skolopad is back at work following her breakdown

Skolopad has returned to work after overdosing on anti-anxiety pills last month.

According to a report on TimesLIVE, the celebrity entertainer, who works as a nurse by day, was declared fit for work this week and reassigned to clinic work.

“I am working in a new department now. My psychologist diagnosed me with severe depression and this new environment is really helping. I have no colleagues. I am happy with how everything has turned out so far,” Skolopad said.

“I am still under the same boss but it is okay because at least I am back at work.”

Skolopad was rushed to hospital last month after she overdosed.

She said that, after a nasty fallout with a colleague at work, she went home and “took a couple of pills”.

The entertainer insisted that it was not a suicide attempt and that she wanted to rest.

“When I got home, I took some pills. Mostly anti-anxiety pills. It’s pills I usually take when I am angry and need to calm down, so I took a couple of them. I feel like I need to rest for a long time… even if it’s forever,” she said.