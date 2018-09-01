 
Celebrities 1.9.2018

Veteran actress Lillian Dube shocks Twitter with more sex tips

Lily Rose
The 73-year-old celeb caused a bit of a stir with some very open and basically hilarious bedroom advice about what to ‘suck on’.

Dube, who is promoting her new film Looking for Love, appeared on SABC’s Sport@10 this week and had host Thomas Mlambo in stitches with her comments about women’s breasts.

A clip from the interview has gone viral online.

“I encourage men to suck those titties,” Lillian says in the clip. Thomas and other studio members tried to contain their laughter.

“Is it embarrassing? You don’t suck a titty? What do you suck? You have to suck something,” Lillian told Thomas, who was speechless and simply shook his head, no doubt wishing she would change the topic.

Talk about TMI!

It’s not the first time Lillian has raised more than a few eyebrows with her sex talk.

Earlier this month, she revealed that she owns several vibrators.

“I am still sexually active – I own seven vibrators. I live an honest life. I have nothing to hide,” she said told City Press.

Lilian added that she bought the sex toys several years ago, when she was still single.

She is currently dating old flame Kenneth Mgqamqo, whom she dated for 10 years before calling it quits. They rekindled their romance in 2015.

Many social media users have praised Lillian for being so open and confident about her sex life, while others just found it hilarious.

Here’s a look at what some of them had to say.



