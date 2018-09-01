Veteran actress Lillian Dube shocks Twitter with more sex tips

Dube, who is promoting her new film Looking for Love, appeared on SABC’s Sport@10 this week and had host Thomas Mlambo in stitches with her comments about women’s breasts.

A clip from the interview has gone viral online.

“I encourage men to suck those titties,” Lillian says in the clip. Thomas and other studio members tried to contain their laughter.

“Is it embarrassing? You don’t suck a titty? What do you suck? You have to suck something,” Lillian told Thomas, who was speechless and simply shook his head, no doubt wishing she would change the topic.

Mam’Lilian Dube’s rebranding is one hot mess nina!!???? pic.twitter.com/z8wv4tQ8v5 — Kagiso Phokane (@iamkagi_styles) August 29, 2018

Talk about TMI!

It’s not the first time Lillian has raised more than a few eyebrows with her sex talk.

Earlier this month, she revealed that she owns several vibrators.

“I am still sexually active – I own seven vibrators. I live an honest life. I have nothing to hide,” she said told City Press.

Lilian added that she bought the sex toys several years ago, when she was still single.

She is currently dating old flame Kenneth Mgqamqo, whom she dated for 10 years before calling it quits. They rekindled their romance in 2015.

Many social media users have praised Lillian for being so open and confident about her sex life, while others just found it hilarious.

Here’s a look at what some of them had to say.

Mam Lilian Dube is the best ???????????? “you must lick the titties” https://t.co/Xzfmr1PPWW — Mangi Mbileni (@Shmangz) August 30, 2018

Mam’Lillian Dube has reached a level of sexual freedom and expression we should all aspire to reach! ???????? — DrMusa (@DrMusaMthombeni) August 30, 2018

Lillian Dube is a strong, funny, forthright, body-positive Queen, and has been for decades! Anyone talking trash about her should really just sit down and zip it! — Trevi Le Pere (@TreviLePere) August 31, 2018

Was her name Lillian Dube by any chance? https://t.co/H6cr4h5vmB — Question Mark (@iaskthere4iam) August 30, 2018

