Boity launches self-defence classes for women

Boity Thulo is doing her bit to help empower women.

The TV personality has joined forces with martial arts expert Sensei Giorgie Bhunu to create pop-up self-defence classes for women.

“Self-defence for women is not about going blow for blow with a male aggressor. It’s about empowering yourself as a woman with skills that could buy you those extra few seconds that could save your life,” Boity wrote on Instagram.

The 28-year-old says she will be hosting her first Shemurai Pop up Dojo at the Sandton City rooftop in September.

“Sensei Georgie teaches us the very same defence techniques that he teaches elite female law enforcement officers. Techniques which are applied in real life situations encountered in the line of duty,” she added.

Boity also shared pictures of herself performing some of the moves women who take her class can expect to learn.

Brought to you by All4Women