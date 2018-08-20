 
menu
Celebrities 20.8.2018 01:12 pm

Boity launches self-defence classes for women

Lily Rose
Boity Thulo. Picture: via Instagram

Boity Thulo. Picture: via Instagram

The media personality will be hosting her first Shemurai Pop up Dojo at the Sandton City rooftop in September.

Boity Thulo is doing her bit to help empower women.

The TV personality has joined forces with martial arts expert Sensei Giorgie Bhunu to create pop-up self-defence classes for women.

“Self-defence for women is not about going blow for blow with a male aggressor. It’s about empowering yourself as a woman with skills that could buy you those extra few seconds that could save your life,” Boity wrote on Instagram.

The 28-year-old says she will be hosting her first Shemurai Pop up Dojo at the Sandton City rooftop in September.

“Sensei Georgie teaches us the very same defence techniques that he teaches elite female law enforcement officers. Techniques which are applied in real life situations encountered in the line of duty,” she added.

Self-defence for women is not about going blow for blow with a male aggressor. It's about empowering yourself as a woman with skills that could buy you those extra few seconds that could save your life. Ladies, I am proud to announce that I will be hosting the first ever Shemurai Pop up Dojo with Sensei Giorgie Bhunu on the Sandton City rooftop this September. Join us as Sensei Georgie teaches us the very same defense techniques he teaches elite female law enforcement officers. Techniques which are applied in real life situations encountered in the line of duty. There will also be plenty of pampering on offer for you ladies. Limited tickets available at www.shemurai.com. Follow @shemurairising for more updates on the event. #ShemuraiRising #FemaleSelfDefence #OwnYourThrone????

A post shared by Boitumelo Thulo (@boity) on

Boity also shared pictures of herself performing some of the moves women who take her class can expect to learn.

Brought to you by All4Women

Related Stories
Boity set to release her first single 27.7.2018
Boity gives ‘Bheki Cele’ a weave for his birthday 1.4.2018
Boity shares her views on body shaming 25.2.2018

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.