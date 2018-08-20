Boity launches self-defence classes for women

Boity Thulo is doing her bit to help empower women.
The TV personality has joined forces with martial arts expert Sensei Giorgie Bhunu to create pop-up self-defence classes for women.
“Self-defence for women is not about going blow for blow with a male aggressor. It’s about empowering yourself as a woman with skills that could buy you those extra few seconds that could save your life,” Boity wrote on Instagram.
The 28-year-old says she will be hosting her first Shemurai Pop up Dojo at the Sandton City rooftop in September.
“Sensei Georgie teaches us the very same defence techniques that he teaches elite female law enforcement officers. Techniques which are applied in real life situations encountered in the line of duty,” she added.
Self-defence for women is not about going blow for blow with a male aggressor. It's about empowering yourself as a woman with skills that could buy you those extra few seconds that could save your life. Ladies, I am proud to announce that I will be hosting the first ever Shemurai Pop up Dojo with Sensei Giorgie Bhunu on the Sandton City rooftop this September. Join us as Sensei Georgie teaches us the very same defense techniques he teaches elite female law enforcement officers. Techniques which are applied in real life situations encountered in the line of duty. There will also be plenty of pampering on offer for you ladies. Limited tickets available at www.shemurai.com. Follow @shemurairising for more updates on the event. #ShemuraiRising #FemaleSelfDefence #OwnYourThrone????
Boity also shared pictures of herself performing some of the moves women who take her class can expect to learn.
SWIPE LEFT. To all the independent and strong women, it’s time to become a better version of yourself. Build your body, upgrade your healthy habits and be ready to fight whatever obstacles that could occur. Stay glued to my page for more information about this empowering venture I have just embarked on! #SHEMURAI #FemaleSelfDefence #FemaleEmpowerment #OwnYourThrone????
Brought to you by All4Women