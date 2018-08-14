‘Vikings’ star Travis Fimmel to attend Comic Con Africa

Travis Fimmel will be attending the first Comic Con Africa next month at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand.

The hunky star is best known for his lead role as Ragnar Lodbrok on four seasons of the History Channel’s popular series Vikings.

He was most recently seen in a supporting role in the A24 film Lean On Pete, opposite Chloe Sevigny, Steve Buscemi and Charlie Plummer.

Travis Fimmel, A.K.A The Great Warrior Ragnar Lothbrok (Vikings) and Sir Anduin Lothar, the Lion of Azeroth (Warcraft) will be at #ComicConAfrica on Friday, Saturday and Sunday! pic.twitter.com/CyAovB6FZT — Comic Con Africa (@ComicConAfrica) August 13, 2018

His other credits include the romantic comedy Maggie’s Plan starring alongside Julianne Moore, Ethan Hawke.

Fimmel, 39, was also the lead actor in Warcraft: The Beginning.

