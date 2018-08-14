 
Celebrities 14.8.2018 10:45 am

‘Vikings’ star Travis Fimmel to attend Comic Con Africa

Citizen Reporter
Travis Fimmel as Ragnar Lothbrok in the TV series Vikings.

The actor joins the event after ‘Game of Thrones’ star Jason Momoa withdrew his participation.

Travis Fimmel will be attending the first Comic Con Africa next month at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand.

The hunky star is best known for his lead role as Ragnar Lodbrok on four seasons of the History Channel’s popular series Vikings.

He was most recently seen in a supporting role in the A24 film Lean On Pete, opposite Chloe Sevigny, Steve Buscemi and Charlie Plummer.

His other credits include the romantic comedy Maggie’s Plan starring alongside Julianne Moore, Ethan Hawke.

Fimmel, 39, was also the lead actor in Warcraft: The Beginning.

