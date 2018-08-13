Sbahle Mpisane back on life support after surgery

TV personality and fitness fundi Sbahle Mpisane has reportedly been placed back on life support after undergoing surgery on Friday night

Sbahle has been fighting for her life at Netcare St Augustines Hospital in Durban after being involved in a horror car crash during the early hours of Thursday morning.

According to reports paramedics had to use the Jaws of Life to remove Sbahle from the vehicle, which overturned on Margaret Mncadi Avenue (formerly Victoria Embankment).

Sbahle’s father, Sbu Mpisane told Sunday World that she was putting up a fierce fight despite the odds

“The operation went well, but she is now back on life support. She had sustained multiple fractures and [the doctors] needed to deal with the orthopedic side of things. We are just praying now,” he said.

An eyewitness named Brian Dube recounted how he was getting ready for an early morning shift at work when he heard Sbahle’s car hit a tree outside his apartment building.

Brian told the paper that when he saw that the car was on fire, he grabbed an extinguisher and with the help of another man fought the flames.

“Her side was crushed and the door had been torn off. I didn’t even try to move; I just watched her, I thought she was dead,” he added.

Meanwhile, social media has been filled with an outpouring of prayers for Sbahle.

Sbahle’s boyfriend and soccer star, Itumeleng Khune has thanked fans for their messages of support.

Brought to you by All4Women