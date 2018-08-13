Brickz heads back to jail

Rapper and convicted rapist Sipho ‘Brickz’ Ndlovu was ordered to report to court last Friday before being taken to prison to serve a 15-year sentence.

Ndlovu was found guilty last year of raping a 17-year-old relative in 2013, but was out on R80,000 bail while his appeal was under way.

According to a report in the Sunday World, Brickz was ordered to return to the Krugersdorp prison on Friday, having lost his leave to appeal in the South Gauteng High Court last Wednesday.

The paper said the rapper’s lawyer had confirmed his client was behind bars, but that they planned to appeal the verdict in the Bloemfontein Supreme Court of Appeal.

Brickz found himself at the centre of a public outcry earlier this month when it was announced he would be performing at the launch of the 3rd annual Mzansi Kwaito and House Music Awards. The organisers defended their decision to book Brickz, saying the performer owed them money from a previous booking and so would be performing for free.

Many South Africans took to social media to condemn the awards for booking the convicted rapist for the show, and one major sponsor, TransAfrica Radio, pulled out of the awards.