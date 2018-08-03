D’banj breaks his silence after son’s death

Nigerian singer D’banj has broken his silence following the death of his son a month and a half ago.

13-month-old Daniel Oyebanjo III reportedly drowned on Sunday, June 24, at D’banj’s residence in Lagos, Nigeria.

D’banj shared a blank photo on his Instagram after the incident alongside the caption: “Trying times. But my God is always and forever faithful.”

The news left many on social media shocked, with messages of condolences streaming in from fans around the world. Following this, he thanked fans for their overwhelming support.

“We want to use this medium to thank everyone that has extended a hand of support to us during this period. On behalf of myself and my family, we are awed by the demonstration of love and care from both near and afar. May God bless you all. From the Oyebanjos.”

A month after his last post, D’banj has opened up about Daniel’s death. Taking to social media, he posted a picture of himself in a church and described the unexpected tragedy as trying times.

“The past few weeks have been incredibly trying and difficult, but God’s love has kept me and my family going. I can’t thank my team enough and the incredible love from you all. May God keep us all. #StrongerTogether.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.