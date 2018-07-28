 
Nick Jonas reportedly engaged to Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the 2017 Met Gala. Picture: Getty Images

While the pair have known each other for some time, they began dating just two months ago.

American singer Nick Jonas is engaged to Indian film superstar Priyanka Chopra after a whirlwind two months of dating, a report said Friday.

People magazine, citing unnamed sources close to the pair, said Jonas, 25, proposed to Chopra in London for her 36th birthday after shutting down a Tiffany store in New York to choose a ring.

Representatives for the two stars did not respond to requests for comment.

But director Ali Abbas Zafar appeared to allude to the engagement when he announced that Chopra was leaving the film Bharat, a historical drama about modern India.

Priyanka Chopra as Victoria Leeds in Baywatch. Picture: Paramount Pictures

“The reason is very very special,” he tweeted. “She told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her.”

Chopra, who won the Miss World pageant in 2000, has become one of Bollywood’s most identifiable stars and, more recently, one of the few to achieve success in the West.

She has starred in the thriller series Quantico on US network ABC and, in her career as a singer, has released songs with US chart-toppers including Pitbull and The Chainsmokers.

Jonas first found success as a child as the frontman of The Jonas Brothers with his two siblings.

The musical group 'Jonas Brothers',(L-R) Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, perform at the Gibson Amphitheatre on August 16, 2013 in Universal City, California

Also an actor in theater and television, Jonas returned to music as a young adult with a new, mature image and has often been seen as a sex symbol. He has been romantically linked to a number of prominent women including Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez.

People magazine said that while Jonas and Chopra have known each other for some time, they began dating just two months ago and the relationship was serious enough that she introduced him to her mother in India.

