Kanye West opens up about struggle with suicidal thoughts

Kanye West has revealed his struggles with suicidal thoughts in a series of tweets about Alexander McQueen.

The rapper shared a candid insight into his mental health on Twitter on Friday, after watching the documentary McQueen, about the late British fashion designer Alexander McQueen.

The 40-year-old committed suicide in 2010, and Kanye confessed he understood why the designer had taken his own life.

“I saw the Alexander McQueen documentary and I connected with his journey. I know how it feels to want to take your life back into your own hands even if it means taking your own life,” he wrote on Twitter.

“To make this clear and not weird, I’ve had these kinds of thoughts and I’m going to tell you things I’ve done to stay in a content place. How to NOT kill yourself pt 1: Avoid being around people who make you want to kill yourself,” Kanye explained.

The rapper, who shares three children with wife Kim Kardashian – North, 5, Saint, 2, and Chicago, six months – has previously discussed his battle with suicidal thoughts.

In an interview with the New York Times in June, he revealed he often considered killing himself.

“Oh yeah, I’ve thought about killing myself all the time. It’s always an option. Like Louis C.K. said: ‘I flip through the manual. I weigh all the options’,” he said. “I’m just having this epiphany now, cause I didn’t do it, but I did think it all the way through.

“But if I didn’t think it all the way through, then it’s actually maybe more of a chance of it happening,” Kanye added.

McQueen was the chief designer of French fashion house Givenchy from 1996 to 2001, and had his own eponymous label.

