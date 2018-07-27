 
menu
Celebrities 27.7.2018 10:52 am

Tributes pour in for rapper Ben Sharpa

Hope Winters

News of the rapper’s death, who was well known for speaking about political issues, emerged on Thursday afternoon.

Fans were saddened by the news of hip-hop veteran Kgotso Semela aka Ben Sharpa’s death on Thursday

News of the rapper’s death emerged on Thursday afternoon, with details around the exact cause being unclear.

According to TshisaLIVE, Ben’s colleague and former record label boss at Jarring Effects apparently confirmed the news to the publication.

“I was in contact with Tebz his sister this morning and she said that Kgotso is gone. It’s horrible news for all of us. Tebz told me last week that he was ill but I did not expect to lose a friend,” the publication quoted the label manager as saying.

A woman named Tanya Thomas, who is believed to be a friend of Ben’s also took to Facebook to share the news.

“Our dear friend and valedictorian of AISJ graduating class of ‘95 Kgotso Semela (Ben Sharpa) passed away this morning after being hospitalised with complications due to diabetes. We keep his family and close friends in our hearts and prayers at this difficult time,” read the post.

The musician was well known for speaking about political issues through his songs. One of his most famous songs, Hegemony touched on police brutality.

Fans have flooded social media with an outpouring of tributes to him:

Brought to you by All4Women.

Related Stories
Ntsiki Mazwai slams radio stations for not playing her ‘pro-gay’ song 30.7.2018
Black Coffee headlines a party to remember 30.7.2018
Nasty C: Don’t call him a celebrity 27.7.2018

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.