 
menu
Celebrities 26.7.2018 03:02 pm

Ed Sheeran’s cats take to Instagram

AFP
AFP/File / Robyn Beck<br />Ed Sheeran, pictured performing on May 15, 2015, will appear on

AFP/File / Robyn Beck
Ed Sheeran, pictured performing on May 15, 2015, will appear on "The Bastard Executioner" series on the FX network, The Hollywood Reporter said

The singer announced the new account to his own 24 million followers on Twitter.

Pop star Ed Sheeran has an answer for the dog days of summer gripping the northern hemisphere: an Instagram account for his cats.

The English singer-songwriter, a well-known lover of the pets, unveiled on Wednesday a new handle — @thewibbles — for his two felines, named Dorito and Calippo.

Announcing the new account to his own 24 million followers on the social media platform by sharing a picture of the cats, he promised to chronicle “their daily routine”.

Within 24 hours three photos of the pair in different poses had already attracted more than 110 000 followers — and plenty of adoring comments.

Sheeran, 27, has been honoured for his attachment to cats, with a figure of the folk-pop phenomenon unveiled in June by Madame Tussauds at London’s first cat cafe.

He is also not the only celebrity fan of felines.

Fellow pop star Taylor Swift has two of the pets, named Olivia Benson and Dr Meredith Grey.

Swift, 28, reportedly applied Wednesday to trademark the name “Meredith & Olivia Swift”, and her website has merchandise for sale featuring the cats’ likeness on them.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Ed Sheeran world’s highest paid solo artist, joining Mayweather, Jenner and more 18.7.2018
Global Citizen Festival set to rock SA – this is how you can get in 10.7.2018
Ed Sheeran adds extra SA date 28.6.2018

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.