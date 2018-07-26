 
Twitter drags Bonang for selling R400 T-shirts

Picture: Bonang Instagram

Bonang Matheba’s new T-shirt range officially launched today, but not everyone is excited about the price.

The limited edition slogan tees, which are available exclusively via online fashion store Spree, feature some of Queen B’s most famous phrases, including “Give the people what they want” and “Mo’Ghel”.

If Bonang hoped the T-shirts would fly off the shelves, she might want to think again.

The shirts sell for R399 and according to Black Twitter that is too much.

“Moghel is selling T-shirts for 400? Are the T-shirts made of just cotton? Is the cotton organic? Is the ink used to print the catch phrases made of a renewable material that enables you to bury the T-shirt and have it decompose into super compost within 6 months? 400?” one tweep commented.

Another added: “Bonang thinks all her fans are as successful as she is. R400 is too much for a T-shirt especially in winter. Summer clothes are cheap in winter.”

Some Twitter users pulled out their calculators to work out how much the T-shirt would cost with delivery.

But Spree assured them delivery would be free as the T-Shirts cost over R350.

While many of Queen B’s fans breathed a sigh of relief, some are just not willing to pay R400 for a T-shirt, which they can apparently make on the streets of Mzansi for R100.

Bonang is not the first celebrity to raise a few eyebrows with their pricey clothing ranges.

Riky Rick came under fire in 2016 after launching his R700 ‘Boss Zonke’ vests.

Cassper Nyovest also felt the wrath of Black Twitter when his R1 500 tracksuits hit the shelves in 2017.

Despite the complaints, Cassper’s tracksuits still sold out, with fans encouraging South Africans to buy local instead of wasting their money on overpriced international brands.

