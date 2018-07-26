Twitter drags Bonang for selling R400 T-shirts

Bonang Matheba’s new T-shirt range officially launched today, but not everyone is excited about the price.

The limited edition slogan tees, which are available exclusively via online fashion store Spree, feature some of Queen B’s most famous phrases, including “Give the people what they want” and “Mo’Ghel”.

If Bonang hoped the T-shirts would fly off the shelves, she might want to think again.

The shirts sell for R399 and according to Black Twitter that is too much.

#BonangByBonangMatheba BIG DAY TODAY, LET'S SHOP!!

???????????????????? @bonang_m is giving the people what they want, with her new t-shirt range. Available at @spreecoza NOW!! ???? Happy shopping ! ???? pic.twitter.com/CZN9hG85cX — Bonang Fanatics ???? (@Bonang_Fanatics) July 26, 2018

“Moghel is selling T-shirts for 400? Are the T-shirts made of just cotton? Is the cotton organic? Is the ink used to print the catch phrases made of a renewable material that enables you to bury the T-shirt and have it decompose into super compost within 6 months? 400?” one tweep commented.

Another added: “Bonang thinks all her fans are as successful as she is. R400 is too much for a T-shirt especially in winter. Summer clothes are cheap in winter.”

Some Twitter users pulled out their calculators to work out how much the T-shirt would cost with delivery.

But Spree assured them delivery would be free as the T-Shirts cost over R350.

Free delivery does apply because the order will be over R350. Having any issues? DM us so we can assist????. — spree.co.za (@spreecoza) July 26, 2018

While many of Queen B’s fans breathed a sigh of relief, some are just not willing to pay R400 for a T-shirt, which they can apparently make on the streets of Mzansi for R100.

As seen via @MichelleDansoSA . So Bonang is selling white shirts for R400. Famz ????. "Give the people…" Which people want a R400 white shirt. This is "self branding" selling, cause anyone can reprint these for R100 at any T-shirt printing shop. pic.twitter.com/2hRYdFEpcF — Joan Awum Akob???? (@ItsJoanAkob) July 25, 2018

Y’all really bout to buy R400 T-shirt’s from Bonang which you can easily print yourself for R100? pic.twitter.com/DJvgExXPrj — IG: tiaplaatjie (@tiaplaatjie) July 25, 2018

Where? in this country with an unstable Economy? ????????we love bonang but her brand is not worth R400 for a T-Shirt hai kabi — Milk and honey???????? (@Pamela_vukosi) July 25, 2018

Bonang thinks all her fans are as successful as she is. R400 is too much for a T-shirt especially in winter. Summer clothes are cheap in winter. pic.twitter.com/rTfQaCdG7q — Gustavo Sothembela (@soso_32t2) July 25, 2018

Does Bonang's t-shirt come with a bottle of champagne ? pic.twitter.com/GHaz3N7UsF — . (@makukejaks) July 26, 2018

Bonang is not the first celebrity to raise a few eyebrows with their pricey clothing ranges.

Riky Rick came under fire in 2016 after launching his R700 ‘Boss Zonke’ vests.

Cassper Nyovest also felt the wrath of Black Twitter when his R1 500 tracksuits hit the shelves in 2017.

Despite the complaints, Cassper’s tracksuits still sold out, with fans encouraging South Africans to buy local instead of wasting their money on overpriced international brands.

Brought to you by All4Women