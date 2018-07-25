Demi Lovato recovering after suspected drug overdose

Pop star Demi Lovato was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital Tuesday after an apparent drug overdose but remained in stable condition, reports said.

A Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman confirmed to AFP that emergency responders transported a 25-year-old woman from an address that matches Lovato’s to a hospital, but did not identify her by name or state her condition.

Celebrity news site TMZ released audio of an emergency call in which responders appeared to say Lovato is unconscious and revived with Narcan, a nasal spray used to treat opioid overdoses.

People magazine quoted an anonymous source close to Lovato saying that the singer was in stable condition and that the overdose, while drug-related, was not from heroin, as initially reported by TMZ.

A representative for Lovato said she is awake and recovering with her family in a statement on Tuesday evening.

“Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now.”

The statement did not provide any details on what led to the singer’s hospitalisation.

A former Disney child star, Lovato has been open about her struggles with addiction as well as depression and eating disorders. A 2012 documentary, Demi Lovato: Stay Strong, documents how she used to snort cocaine several times a day but found her way into rehab and back into a successful career.

But a month ago, she released a song entitled Sober, in which she appeared to indicate a relapse, opening with the line: “I got no excuses for all these goodbyes.”

She apologises to her parents before singing in the chorus: “To the ones who never left me / We’ve been down this road before / I’m so sorry / I’m not sober anymore.”

Long struggles with addiction

In a 2015 interview with fashion magazine Elle, Lovato said that she had felt suicidal thoughts from age seven, even while appearing as a cheery girl in Barney and Friends alongside Selena Gomez.

“I knew at a young age that some of my behaviors were a problem,” she said, but added: “I wasn’t in a place where I could quit by myself.”

Lovato has in recent years appeared to be on the mend with a new stable and assertive public image.

Several fellow celebrities took to social media to share messages of love and support for Lovato.

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres wrote on Twitter: “I love @DDLovato so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family.”

Country star Brad Paisley, who has collaborated with Lovato, tweeted that the pop star “is one of the kindest, most talented people I’ve ever met”.

“Praying for her right now. Addiction is a terrifying disease. There is no one more honest or brave than this woman.”

Pop star Ariana Grande tweeted simply at Lovato: “I love you.”

