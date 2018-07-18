5 things to know about AKA’s new rumoured bae Kim Jayde

Rising star Kim Jayde is fast becoming a favourite on our TV screens, and it seems she has also caught the eye of rapper AKA.

The Don’t Forget To Pray hitmaker was hanging with the MTV Base Africa presenter at her recent birthday party.

Kim was also spotted at AKA’s listening session for his new album, Touch My Blood – though she was on presenter duty for the night.

Social media users are convinced the pair are an item, but there is no official word on their relationship status.

But just who is Kim Jayde? Here are five things you need to know about her.

Zimbabwean beauty

While Kim is making a name for herself in the South African entertainment industry, she is actually from Zimbabwe. She was born in Harare and grew up in Bulawayo.

Kim moved to SA to study after high school. She started modelling part time while acquiring her Honours Degree at the University of Stellenbosch.

“When I graduated I took a year off to model for fun in Cape Town – one year turned into six years,” she told Raw Beaux.

Model-slash-blogger

Before hitting our TV screens, Kim focused all her energy on modelling.

She is also a blogger – a hobby that helped build her more than 83 000 fans on Instagram.

Award-winning presenter

Kim is more than just a pretty face who landed a presenting gig. She is an award-winning presenter who has interviewed big names in the local entertainment industry, including her rumoured new beau AKA.

Kim’s presenting career started on a TV show that aired in the UK and Nigeria, and which needed someone to interview fashion designers and celebs in South Africa. Kim used her social media platform to network and was soon discovered by MTV Base Africa producers.

Face of Revlon Africa

Earlier this year, Kim joined LootLove, Bontle Modiselle and Michelle Mosalakae as the new faces of Revlon.

“For me it is a triumph not only for myself and my family, but I am the first Zimbabwean face of Revlon! I’m so incredibly humbled and honoured,” she wrote on Instagram.

AKA romance

If Kim is indeed dating AKA, it would do wonders for her career.

South Africans are obsessed with everything Supa Mega does and can’t get enough of his love life drama. AKA’s relationships with Bonang Matheba and DJ Zinhle were often trending topics on Twitter.

Brought to you by All4Women