Beyoncé’s former bandmate, Michelle Williams, admitted for depression

American singer Michelle Williams is battling depression, and has since checked into a mental health facility in Los Angeles to get help.

The singer confirmed the news in a statement she shared on social media on Tuesday night.

“For years I have dedicated myself to increasing awareness of mental health and empowering people to recognise when it’s time to seek help, support and guidance from those that love and care for your well-being. I recently listened to the same advice I have given to thousands around the world and sought help from a great team of healthcare professionals,” she said.

The singer said she would continue to “always lead by example as I tirelessly advocate for the betterment of those in need”.

She is a former member of the girl singing group, Destiny’s Child, with Beyoncé Knowles and Kelly Rowland.

US female rapper Missy Elliott took to Twitter to wish the singer well with her treatment.

“I want to lift our sis up in prayer because there are so many people battling this and many trying to deal with it alone. Please. No jokes this is REAL and as human beings let’s keep the ones who are openly dealing with it uplifted and be encouraging to them! Love u,” she said.

