Nicki Minaj gifts R67k baby basket to Cardi B

Nicki Minaj has appeared to end her reported feud with Cardi B by sending her a $5 000 (around R67 500) gift basket for her newborn baby.

The 35-year-old rapper is said to have splashed out on lavish presents for the 25-year-old star’s little girl, Kulture – who she welcomed into the world with husband Offset on Tuesday – from Los Angeles baby boutique Petit Trésor.

Sources at the store told The Blast that Nicki forked out on the expensive gift, which included clothes, stuffed toys, dolls, and a sterling silver rattle, just minutes after Cardi gave birth.

Nicki asked staff to make the baby basket “as girly as possible”, and the gift is also said to include a number of luxury organic pampering products for the I Like It hitmaker.

This comes after the pair reportedly clashed earlier this year, with Cardi said to feel as though Nicki “ambushed” her, after the Anaconda rapper used the same term when talking about Cardi.

Cardi admitted last year to feeling as though Nicki had tried to one-up her by re-recording her verse of MotorSport – which the pair recorded alongside Migos – and removing Cardi’s name from the lyrics.

Nicki has also said she felt “hurt” and “ambushed” by Cardi’s comments, and in April it was claimed that Cardi also felt “ambushed” by Nicki.

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker is said to have felt blindsided when MotorSport was released, as the version she had heard was significantly different to the final product.

Nicki, 35, hit out at the suggestion that Cardi was unaware of the song’s changes, and claimed it was the New Yorker who told the record label to make Nicki change the lyrics.

Nicki tweeted on Thursday: “How can you say someone changed their verse & forget to say Quavo TOLD me to remove my singing part (which I loved) & Atlantic told me to remove your name from my verse per your request? So how were those changes gonna happen if I didn’t ‘change’ my verse?”

Cardi took to Instagram on Wednesday to confirm she has given birth.

She shared a nude photo of herself cradling her baby bump and wrote: “Kulture Kiari Cephus 07/10/18 [pink bow and flower emojis] @offsetyrn.”

