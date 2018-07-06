Cardi B countersues ‘exploitative’ ex-manager for R200m

Cardi B is reportedly counter-suing her ex-manager for $15 million (approximately R203 758 500).

The 25-year-old rapper has decided to launch a countersuit against Klenord Raphael – who is more commonly known as Shaft – on the basis that he exploited her and tried to maintain control over her career and personal life.

In April, Cardi had a suit filed against her by Shaft, who claimed he’d helped to develop her talent and reputation only for her to turn her back on him when she reached the top of the music business.

But Cardi has rubbished those accusations and has instead claimed Shaft cut her off from other friends and advisers, before signing her up to a series of “highly one-sided” contracts.

What’s more, Cardi even claimed Shaft attempted to sabotage her relationship with her now-husband, 26-year-old Migos rapper Offset.

TMZ reports that the countersuit accuses Shaft of trying to dictate who she “should and should not see romantically”.

Cardi – who is expecting her first child with Offset – also said that Shaft sought to take 20% in commission from her earnings, and he even asked for half of the proceeds she earned from her Sony publishing deal.

Since leaving Shaft’s management, Cardi’s career has been guided by Quality Control’s Solid Foundation, which is ran by Kevin Lee and Pierre Thomas.

Both men were named in the original lawsuit, which was filed on April 26, and in the court documents, Shaft accused Offset of “steering Cardi B to QC to be managed by Thomas and Lee in all of her entertainment endeavours”.

After filing the complaint, a representative for Shaft explained: “Since discovering Cardi B in 2015, Shaft has played an integral role in developing her music career and public image.

“While he is proud of their successful collaborations as she evolved from Instagram influencer to music megastar, Shaft is disappointed by her actions to freeze him out of her career, which are detailed in the complaint.”

