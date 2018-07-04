Tina Turner’s eldest son commits suicide

Tina Turner’s eldest son, Craig Raymond Turner, has passed away after an apparent suicide.

His body was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Tuesday, and he was declared dead at the scene. He was 59.

Turner had Craig at age 18 with saxophonist Raymond Hill. When Turner married Ike Turner, he adopted Craig as his own son.

E! News online reported Craig worked as a real estate agent in the Los Angeles area.

It was also reported that just hours before Craig’s tragic death, Turner attended the Giorgio Armane Privé Haute Couture fashion show in Paris.

