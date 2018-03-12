 
Celebrities 12.3.2018 12:40 pm

‘The Queen’ actress drags her baby daddy to court over child support

Lily Rose
Facebook The Queen Mzansi.

An actress on The Queen is celebrating after securing a court order that forces her ex to pay extra maintenance for their child.

The Sunday World reports that the “struggling” actress, who cannot be named to protect her child’s identity, will receive payments of R4 500 from the father of her child.

She had originally asked the Randburg Magistrate’s Court for R4 800.

The publication claims the actress took the man to court after he refused to increase the child support payments for their five-year-old child, claiming he did not have a stable job.

A source close to the star says she proved to the court that she was not earning enough money to maintain the child on her own.

“…I have seen a letter from her agent Gaenor Artiste Management which says she gets paid R1 687,50 net per call or per day at The Queen,” the mole told the publication.

The sourced added that the mother gets an average of three calls a month on the show.

“So clearly she makes just R5 000 per month.”

A second source says the actress was struggling to make ends meet and needed the extra support.

“She had to pay a domestic worker, buy groceries and pay for the child’s crèche. She had no choice but to go that route and I’m glad because this magistrate came to the party.”

The actress confirmed that she approached the court to sort out her child support issues.

Her child’s father declined to comment when the publication contacted him.

Brought to you by All4women

