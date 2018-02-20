 
Celebrities 20.2.2018 04:50 pm

Babes Wodumo has a message for her haters

Tinashe Venge
Babes Wodumo. Image: Instagram

Babes Wodumo. Image: Instagram

Babes has been the object of much online abuse ever since she rose to fame in 2016.

Babes Wodumo’s winning streak has continued well into 2018 following her high-profile feature on the Black Panther soundtrack.

Babes Wodumo appeared on both the album (on a track titled Redemption, alongside Mampintsha, Zacari and Kendrick Lamar) and the movie itself, as her song Wololo featured for more than a minute in an early scene.

At the South African premiere of the film, Babes Wodumo was interviewed by the press and instead of sending shout-outs to her friends and supporters, she praised her haters.

Babes, whose real name is Bongekile Simelane, said: “To my haters, the only thing I can say is I love you because you make me famous.”

However, the gqom queen has remained true to her message, and she believes its this authenticity that has helped her succeed.

“I don’t have any competition, there’s only one Babes Wodumo. There’s only one queen of gqom. You’ll never be me. You just need to be yourself. I never tried to be Mshoza, Chomee or Lebo Mathosa. They did kwaito and I did my gqom. You can go looking for a gqom artist until you get tired, but they’ll want Babes Wodumo at the end of it all.”

Babes Wodumo’s fans continue to stand behind their favourite singer, and one Twitter user could barely hide her delight after seeing Babes’ name on the closing credits of Marvel’s Black Panther.

Babes Wodumo is clearly the master of turning hateful lemons into sweet, victorious, lemonade.

Brought to you by All4Women

Babes Wodumo’s pastor father ‘doesn’t mind’ her baring her booty

