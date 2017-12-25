 
menu
Celebrities 25.12.2017 12:00 pm

8 times celebrities showed their petty side on Twitter

Tinashe Venge
Somizi Mhlongo. Picture: Instagram

Somizi Mhlongo. Picture: Instagram

Are these celebrities proud of their petty tweets?

South African Twitter is an endless source of entertainment, especially when celebrities are involved.

However, sometimes it’s a playground of petty insults and retaliation – which is slightly amusing, but there has to be a limit right?

Here are a few times that local celebrities were simply far too petty on Twitter.

Somizi

Somizi couldn’t help throwing some shade in the direction of his ex-bestie, Bonang Matheba, when he compared the performance of their two books.

NUMBER 1

A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on

Former Miss World contestant, Emma Wareus

What does a pageant winner from Botswana have to do with South African Twitter? Emma Wareus tweeted her name into folklore when she schooled Bonang (aka ‘Champagne Darling’) Matheba on how to pronounce ‘Moët’.

Pearl Thusi’s stinging slaps

Pearl is undoubtedly the queen of shade, so when you even think of criticising her on the social media platform, expect a spicy clap-back.

However, we have to agree that mocking someone’s physical appearance or body shaming is taking it way too far.

Pearl's shade

Tshedi Mholo

This tweet by Tshedi Mholo might seem innocuous, but you need some context to understand the petty shade. Tshedi was in a girl-band called Malaika, circa 2003, and they had a song called Destiny.

On Cassper Nyovest’s new album, he featured her bandmate Gaopele for a remake of the hit single, also titled Destiny. Tshedi seems to think only one person can sing this song …

Fikile Mthwalo

Fikile Mthwalo couldn’t help throwing some shade towards her husband’s ex-girlfriend, Thembisa Mdoda on Instagram. When Twitter users dragged her for getting involved, she hit back strongly.

Euphonik

Euphonik has no chill on Twitter. but his chill well and truly disappeared after Bonang mentioned him in her book. His response was peak pettiness.

Lasizwe

Lasizwe single-handedly made himself Bonang’s biggest enemy this year after parodying her on numerous occasions.

His video, titled Being Boneng went viral in 2017 – much to Queen B’s chagrin.

Sizwe Dlhomo

When Pearl Thusi innocently questioned why Wizkid was so far down the list of 100 influential young Africans, Sizwe Dlhomo chimed in by revealing that it was actually in alphabetical order. He may have been correct, but his mansplaining tone was a little too petty for our liking.

pearl

Brought to you by All4Women

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
Celebrity besties who serve major fashion goals 24.12.2017
LOL! Here are the best celebrity inspired memes of 2017 23.12.2017
Bonang’s fan throws shade at Somizi in spicy tweet! 21.12.2017

hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 6 NO 4 LET'S TWIST

VALUE BET

RACE 8 NO 5 ALWAHSH

RACE MEETING

hot tips of the day

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.